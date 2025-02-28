Jokic recorded 32 points (13-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Jokic once again did it all for Denver in Thursday's contest, shooting a near-perfect mark from the field while pacing all Nuggets in scoring, rebounds and assists in another triple-double performance. Jokic has been a triple-double machine all season long, recording his fifth triple-double over the last 10 games.