Jokic finished Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Thunder with 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Jokic had to deal with the length of Chet Holmgren, which is no easy task for any center in the league, but the star big man still found a way to make a significant impact while recording his 12th game with double-digit assists this season. Jokic has been elite this season, and he is in line for another potentially productive matchup against the Mavericks and their depleted frontcourt.