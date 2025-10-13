Jokic produced 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 preseason win over the Clippers.

The perennial MVP candidate came within sniffing distance of a triple-double even with a reduced preseason workload. This season, Jokic has perhaps the best backup he's seen in a long while in Jonas Valanciunas, which could allow the Nuggets to scale back his regular-season workload a bit after he averaged a career-high 36.7 minutes a contest in 2024-25. Even if his minutes drop back into the 33-34 range however, Jokic should remain a nightly triple-double threat and the clear top fantasy asset in the game.