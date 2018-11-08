Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles against Grizzlies
Jokic struggled in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies scoring just 4 points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and adding seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes.
Jokic struggled in his matchup with Marc Gasol, and was in foul trouble for much of the game. While he continues to produce across multiple categories and is one of the best distributors in the NBA (7.7 assists per game), Jokic has struggled with his shot as of late, averaging just 5.7 points in his last four games. Clearly Jokic has been looking to get others more involved as of late, but his value could take a hit if he continues to be unable to score on a regular basis.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unusual double-double Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Productive through three quarters in win•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...