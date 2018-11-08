Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles against Grizzlies

Jokic struggled in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies scoring just 4 points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and adding seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

Jokic struggled in his matchup with Marc Gasol, and was in foul trouble for much of the game. While he continues to produce across multiple categories and is one of the best distributors in the NBA (7.7 assists per game), Jokic has struggled with his shot as of late, averaging just 5.7 points in his last four games. Clearly Jokic has been looking to get others more involved as of late, but his value could take a hit if he continues to be unable to score on a regular basis.