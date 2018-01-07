Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles from field Saturday
Jokic registered eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.
The big man became more of a ball distributor Saturday, while having trouble finding the net himself, particularly from long distance. Jokic's assist total equaled a season high, and factoring in his contributions on the glass, he's now brought down at least seven rebounds in eight consecutive contests. The 22-year-old has actually endured shooting struggles in three of his past four games, posting no better than a 35.7 percent success rate. However, given his typically impressive numbers across the stat sheet and 30-plus minutes per night, he remains a highly valued asset in all formats.
