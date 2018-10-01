Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles taking care of ball

Jokic finished with 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and six turnovers in 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

Jokic has been dealing with a jammed finger, though that doesn't seem like enough to excuse his six turnovers in 21 minutes. On a positive note, he knocked down all eight of his free throws.