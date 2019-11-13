Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles with shot in loss
Jokic finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.
Jokic continues to struggle with his shot, failing to make 50 percent of his shots for a fourth-straight contest. The Serbian center is converting at career-low rates at every distance this year, hitting just 43.7 percent of his shots from the floor, 22.4 percent of his threes and 75.0 percent of his free throws. While his excellent track record implies that Jokic will eventually return to his all-star form, the early returns are worrying for owners who invested a lot in him at the top end of drafts.
