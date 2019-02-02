Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win

Jokic tallied 31 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Jokic once again saw a massive level of usage in the continued absence of Jamal Murray (ankle), although for a change, he didn't pace the team in scoring. That honor belonged to Malik Beasley, who racked up a career-high 35 points. Meanwhile, Jokic now has a pair of 30-point efforts in his last four games and has shot between 50.0 percent and Friday's 80.0 percent in that quartet of contests. The 23-year-old big man fell just an assist shy of a second straight triple-double as well Friday, but he naturally remains an elite option at center across all formats, especially while Murray remains sidelined.