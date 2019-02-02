Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win
Jokic tallied 31 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Jokic once again saw a massive level of usage in the continued absence of Jamal Murray (ankle), although for a change, he didn't pace the team in scoring. That honor belonged to Malik Beasley, who racked up a career-high 35 points. Meanwhile, Jokic now has a pair of 30-point efforts in his last four games and has shot between 50.0 percent and Friday's 80.0 percent in that quartet of contests. The 23-year-old big man fell just an assist shy of a second straight triple-double as well Friday, but he naturally remains an elite option at center across all formats, especially while Murray remains sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Matches season high in steals•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Suspended for Friday's game•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Bounces back with triple-double•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...