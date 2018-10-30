Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stuffs stat sheet again in win
Jokic generated 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Just another all-around spectacular performance by Jokic, who came just a rebound shy of his second triple-double of the young season. The 23-year-old does have at least a double-double in five of the Nuggets' first six games, and he's naturally playing an integral part in the team's early success. Factoring in Monday's production, Jokic is already posting career bests in scoring (21.5), assists (6.8) and blocks (1.0), while also equaling a high-water mark in steals (1.2). Moreover, he's proven a more proficient a long-distance shooter than ever before, generating an impressive 42.1 percent success rate from three-point range.
