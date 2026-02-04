Jokic closed Tuesday's 124-121 loss to Detroit with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Jokic continued to ramp up his workload following a 16-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise, logging his highest minute total since returning. While the assist total was modest by his standards, he still delivered across the board. With his minutes trending upward, the three-time MVP appears close to shedding any remaining restrictions, though Denver has a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Knicks, which could prompt some level of caution.