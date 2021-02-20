Jokic scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Jokic was overshadowed by Jamal Murray's 50-point outburst, but still notched his sixth triple-double of the season. He was also particularly impactful on the defensive end of the floor and has notched multiple steals in three consecutive games. In addition to tremendous counting stats, Jokic has also had career-best shooting marks, including 87.5 percent from three free-throw line and 57.1 percent from the field for the season.