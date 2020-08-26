Jokic posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a block in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Jokic wasn't as much of a scoring threat as Murray was, but the Serbian big man delivered another strong performance on both ends of the court and was particularly dangerous from beyond the arc -- his seven treys were a season-high mark for him. Jokic has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games.