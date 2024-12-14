Jokic closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 120-98 win over the Clippers.

The fact that this stat line is called subpar shows how good Jokic has been this season, and he's justified as the top overall pick in most drafts due to his impressive contributions. This was just the third time across 20 games in which the star big man didn't record a double-double or a triple-double. Jokic is averaging 35.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game since the beginning of December, so he should get back to posting his elite numbers sooner rather than later.