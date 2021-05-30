Jokic notched 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Jokic ended just one rebound shy of posting a double-double, but this performance was a below-average effort for his standards -- he's had an MVP-caliber campaign and has scored at least 34 points in each of the previous three games of the series. The Nuggets need more out of Jokic if they want to move into the Western Conference Semifinals.