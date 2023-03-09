Jokic finished Wednesday's 117-96 loss to the Bulls with 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Jokic has now fallen short of a triple-double in two straight contests, but he's still averaging one for the season (24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game) across his 58 appearances. The poor showing from the free-throw line Wednesday was uncharacteristic for Jokic, as were his five turnovers, his most since Feb. 23. Though he underdelivered for those that deployed him in DFS, Jokic has more than met expectations for those that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts. He ranks behind only Joel Embiid in nine-category, per-game fantasy value for the season, though Jokic has probably been the superior asset by virtue of playing 58 games to Embiid's 52.