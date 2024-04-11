Jokic (hip) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Jokic has been upgraded from probable to available despite dealing with left hip inflammation. Denver will be able to roll out their typical starting five against Minnesota in a crucial contest to determine the top seed in the Western Conference.
