Jokic (elbow/ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Jokic was expected to suit up Saturday, so his upgrade in status isn't surprising. The star big man has been playing at a high level all season long and it wouldn't be surprising if he dominates the Wizards, as he posted a season-high 56 points in a loss to Washington on Dec. 7. Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the beginning of March.
