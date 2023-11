Jokic (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic will return from a one-game absence with back soreness for Wednesday's tilt. He'll likely supplant DeAndre Jordan in the first five. Over his last three outings, Jokic is averaging 35.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 3.0 steals/blocks across 37.6 minutes.