Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Suspended for Friday's game
Jokic has been suspended for Friday's game against the Suns because he left the bench during an altercation Wednesday night in Utah, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The league is historically strict about the consequences of leaving the bench during an altercation, so this news doesn't come as a huge surprise. While Jokic is sidelined against the Suns, Mason Plumlee is a strong candidate to start. In 11 previous starts, he's averaged 8.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks.
