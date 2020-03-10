Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Takes back seat in win
Jokic recorded 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Denver's 109-95 win over the Bucks on Monday.
Jokic had only attempted one shot until midway through the third quarter and was on track for his quietest game of the year prior to some Milwaukee turnovers. The Nuggets have lost games to the Warriors and Cavaliers recently and were unable to pull away from the Bucks sans Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Eric Bledsoe (knee), Khris Middleton (rest) and Brook Lopez (rest). Jokic has looked timid and is slumping, but he'll have no time to reflect prior to a prime-time matchup Tuesday in Dallas.
