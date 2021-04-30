Jokic posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 win over the Raptors.

Although Jokic still put up an excellent stat line, we may be seeing the first glimmers of every fantasy manager's worst nightmare: the resting of players before the playoffs. Jokic taking a seat in the fourth quarter was interesting because the game was not out of hand. The Nuggets only led by two points going into the final stanza, so most would've expected the MVP candidate to stay in the game. These scenarios will begin to pop up with increasing frequency over the next couple of weeks, and Jokic appears to be one of the first victims.