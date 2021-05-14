Jokic totaled 31 points (14-21 FG, 3-3 FT, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic continued his MVP campaign with yet another 30-point double-double, led by outstanding shooting from inside the arc (14-of-18). It was the big man's second 30-point double-double in as many games, and his fourth in his last seven games (averaging 29.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists during this stretch). Despite the gaudy numbers, the 26-year-old hasn't made a three in the last three games, but he has gone 28-of-29 from the free-throw line during that span.