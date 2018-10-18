Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Team-high scoring total in opener

Jokic supplied 21 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 107-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Jokic unsurprisingly paced the Nuggets in scoring while also getting to the free-throw line plenty to kick off the new season. The talented and versatile big man is once again expected to serve as one of the focal points of Denver's offensive engine in the wake of averaging a career-best 21.0 points last season, and he's a good bet to offer fantasy owners top-end rebounding production as well. He'll look to build on Wednesday's performance in an intriguing matchup versus first overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Suns on Saturday.