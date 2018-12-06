Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases another triple-double
Jokic scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 overtime win over the Magic.
While Nik Vucevic and the Orlando defense was able to hold Jokic to his lowest point total in five games, he had no trouble finding his teammates for clean looks, leading the center to his fourth double-digit assist game during the Nuggets' seven-game winning streak. The 23-year-old's unprecedented distribution skills for a big man -- he's averaging a career-high 7.8 assists per game so far this year -- have led Denver to the top of the Western Conference in addition to making Jokic an elite fantasy asset.
