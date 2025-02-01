Jokic accumulated 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over the 76ers.

The perennial MVP candidate nearly collected his 22nd triple-double of the season, instead settling for his 35th double-double -- fourth in the league behind Domantas Sabonis (42), Karl-Anthony Towns (38) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (36). Jokic is having a career-best campaign as a distributor, and he's even picked up the pace in that regard over the second half of January -- he's recorded double-digit dimes in eight of his last nine appearances, averaging 23.8 points, 11.7 boards, 11.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.6 threes and 0.9 blocks while shooting 65.4 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.