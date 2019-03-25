Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in road loss

Jokic scored a team-high 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-88 loss to the Pacers.

He led the Nuggets in just about every category, and the lack of support leaves Jokic and the Nuggets half a game back of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings. The center now has an even 50 double-doubles on the season, a career high that puts in sixth place in the NBA in that category, tied with Russell Westbrook.