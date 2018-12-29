Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in victory

Jokic finished with 19 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-99 victory over the Spurs.

Jokic bounced back after scoring just four points against the Spurs in a loss on Wednesday. he fell just one rebound and one assist shy of recording another triple-double but did fail to add a defensive stat for the first time since November 6 against the Celtics. Jokic is just the 15th ranked player thus far which is a little disappointing for those that drafted him with a top-eight pick.