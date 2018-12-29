Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in victory
Jokic finished with 19 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-99 victory over the Spurs.
Jokic bounced back after scoring just four points against the Spurs in a loss on Wednesday. he fell just one rebound and one assist shy of recording another triple-double but did fail to add a defensive stat for the first time since November 6 against the Celtics. Jokic is just the 15th ranked player thus far which is a little disappointing for those that drafted him with a top-eight pick.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Lackluster showing in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets tossed from loss to Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Explodes for huge double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stellar again in signature win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Almost triple-doubles in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in victory•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...