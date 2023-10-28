Jokic ended Friday's 108-104 win over the Grizzlies with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate put together his second straight strong performance to begin the year, and Jokic did some of his best work in the fourth quarter after Memphis took its last lead of the night at 98-97. The 28-year-old big man is also 4-for-9 from three-point range, and while it's too early to call that a trend, Jokic did fail to average one made three a game last season for the first time since 2016-17 -- something he may have used as fuel this offseason to become an even better shooter from long range.