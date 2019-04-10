Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Terrible night Tuesday

Jokic had just two points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 loss to the Jazz.

Jokic was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous game due to rest. Perhaps the rest was unfounded as he turned in arguably his worst game of the season before fouling out after just 16 minutes. The loss means the Nuggets will need to win their final game to ensure they maintain the two seed in the Western Conference. For his owners, hopefully, that means he will be on the court Wednesday and will certainly be looking to bounce back after this pathetic performance.