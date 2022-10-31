Jokic contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

Jokic posted his third consecutive double-double outing for Denver, leading the team in both scoring and rebound in Sunday's loss. Jokic has recorded at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season.