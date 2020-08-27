Thursday's scheduled game between the Nuggets and Jazz has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wojnarowski reports that the NBA's players have opted to resume the playoffs, but all three of Thursday's playoff games will be postponed. Expect a more detailed update in the coming hours.
