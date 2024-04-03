Jokic recorded 42 points (18-32 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Spurs.

Jokic tied his season high in points with 42 despite Victor Wembanyama's nine blocks. As the Nuggets look to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, Jokic has notched seven double-doubles in his last eight outings. If Jamal Murray (knee) remains sidelined, the superstar center will likely continue to increase his scoring output.