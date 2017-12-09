Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To remain sidelined Sunday
Jokic (ankle) will not play during Sunday's matchup against the Pacers, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Jokic will miss his fifth straight contest Saturday as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle. Despite optimism that Jokic will return sometime during the six-game road trip, which ends Wednesday against the Celtics, there's been little indication he's close to seeing the floor, as he's often been ruled out for contests a full day in advance. Following Sunday's game, he should be considered day-to-day, with more updates on his status likely emerging as he ramps up his activity. In the meantime, Mason Plumlee and Kenneth Faried will probably continue seeing the bulk of the minutes at center.
