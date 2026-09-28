Jokic reiterated Monday that he intends to sign a new contract with the Nuggets next offseason, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

"I'm going to sign next year, if they want me," Jokic said, adding that his decision to hold off on an extension this summer was purely business. The three-time MVP passed on a four-year extension worth $278 million and can become eligible for a five-year deal worth approximately $360 million next summer. Jokic has repeatedly expressed his desire to spend the remainder of his career in Denver, so his decision to delay a new deal appears financially motivated rather than an indication that he's considering leaving the Nuggets.