Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To take it easy during preseason
Jokic is expected to sit out one or two of Denver's preseason games, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Unsurprisingly, the Nuggets will take it easy with Jokic in the early going to ensure their star center is 100 percent heading into the regular season. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists over 80 contests a season ago and appears primed for another monster year.
