Jokic was ejected from Monday's game against the Pistons after being assessed two technical fouls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. He recorded nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 15 minutes prior to exiting.

Jokic earned an early trip to the showers after arguing with the referees throughout the first half. Look for the Nuggets to lean on Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson and DeAndre Jordan in the second half with Jokic unavailable.