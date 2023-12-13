Jokic was assessed with two technical fouls and ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Bulls with 1:08 remaining in the second quarter. Jokic ends the contest with four points (2-5 FG), nine rebounds and six assists in 16 minutes.

Jokic was ejected after arguing with the officials, as the superstar big man thought he was fouled on a layup attempt over Nikola Vucevic. Jokic has now been tossed from two games this season for arguing with referees. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.