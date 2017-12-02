Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Traveling with team on six-game road trip

Jokic (ankle) is traveling with the team for their upcoming six-game road trip with hopes of playing near the middle of the trip, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

From the sounds of it, Jokic will likely be out until at least Friday's game against Orlando -- the third game of the trip. That said, nothing is set in stone, and he is essentially day-to-day while he works through treatment and recovery. More word on his status and a clearer timeline will likely emerge as he continues rehabbing. In the meantime, Mason Plumlee will seemingly be the main beneficiary of Jokic's absence.