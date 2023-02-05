According to head coach Michael Malone, Jokic (hamstring) is "more probable than [questionable]" for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Jokic continues to deal with a persistent hamstring issue but should appear in a fourth straight game. Across the past three contests, he's averaged 24.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes.
