Jokic (calf) is closer to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Warriors, per coach Michael Malone, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

While Jokic remains questionable on the official injury report, Malone relayed to reporters pregame that the two-time MVP will likely sit out a third straight game with what the team is calling a sore right calf. Jokic played in Monday's win over Philly, but his subsequent absences could not come at a worse time for fantasy managers. With Zeke Nnaji (knee) out Sunday, Thomas Bryant or DeAndre Jordan will likely get the nod at center, assuming Jokic does, indeed, sit out.