Head coach Michael Malone suggested Tuesday that Jokic (hamstring) is "trending toward probable" for the evening's contest versus the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic seems to be in line for his return from a two-game absence due to right hamstring tightness and will likely resume his usual starring role in the Nuggets' frontcourt. Jokic's return should send Zeke Nnaji back to a bench role and should mean far fewer added minutes are available in Denver's frontcourt for the reserves who have added some extra work over the past two games.