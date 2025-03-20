The Nuggets are "leaning against" playing Jokic (elbow/ankle) against the Lakers on Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jokic appears to be trending towards a second consecutive missed game due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) got the start at center against the Warriors on Monday, and he would likely stay at the five if Jokic is indeed ruled out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Now unlikely to play•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Sniffs triple-double in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Suiting up vs. Wizards•