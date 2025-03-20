The Nuggets are "leaning against" playing Jokic (elbow/ankle) against the Lakers on Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jokic appears to be trending towards a second consecutive missed game due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) got the start at center against the Warriors on Monday, and he would likely stay at the five if Jokic is indeed ruled out.