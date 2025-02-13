Jokic provided 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-121 victory over Portland.

It was the 25th triple-double of the season for Jokic, and he remains firmly on pace to break his career-high mark of 29, set over 58 appearances in the 2022-23 season. Jokic has scored more than 25 points in eight straight games, an impressive run even by his lofty standards, and he's averaged 30.1 points, 11.1 assists, 10.9 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.9 threes during that span while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.