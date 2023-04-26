Jokic finished with 28 points (8-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jokic had trouble finding the bottom of the basket Tuesday, shooting only 27.5 percent in the Game 5 win. An accurate performance from the charity stripe and excellent secondary numbers salvaged Jokic's fantasy total. The Nuggets will need better shooting from Jokic as they face an extremely tough test against the Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals.