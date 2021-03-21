Jokic scored a team-high 29 points (13-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Pelicans.

The big man came through with his 11th triple-double of the season and the 52nd of his career, but it wasn't enough to get the Nuggets into the win column. Jokic has recorded double digits in either boards or assists, or both, in 11 straight games, averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.