Jokic scored 12 points (6-7 FG) with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Jokic only needed three quarters to record his 10th triple-double of the season. The playmaking center didn't play in the fourth quarter thanks to a commanding lead and needed just seven shots to get his 12 points. The Joker's MVP-caliber play has continued in his first four games of the second half, as he is averaging 24.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.