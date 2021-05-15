Jokic scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Pistons.
The big man might have posted even better numbers in a more competitive contest, but Jokic saw his smallest workload of the season and was rested for the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He still delivered his 16th triple-double of the year, adding to his new career high, while scoring at least 20 points for the eighth straight game.
