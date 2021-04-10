Jokic scored a team-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 14 assists, 13 rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs.

He did commit six turnovers, but it's hard to find much fault with Jokic's 12th triple-double of the season, leaving him one shy of tying last season's career high in the category. After a bit of a sluggish spell at the end of March and beginning of April in which he didn't score more than 21 points, the 26-year-old has found his form again, averaging 26.0 points, 11.7 assists, 10.0 boards and 1.0 steals over the last three games.