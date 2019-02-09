Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in loss to Sixers

Jokic scored a team-high 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to the 76ers.

The triple-double was his 11th of the season, establishing a new career high for the 23-year-old, but he's likely far from done -- nine of them have come in 20 games since the beginning of January, and Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.6 boards, 8.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers over that red-hot stretch.