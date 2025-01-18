Jokic totaled 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 133-113 win over the Heat.

After sitting out the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday due to a sore elbow, the 29-year-old center returned to the court and delivered his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season, more than double second-place LeBron James' eight. Through seven appearances in January, Jokic is averaging 28.3 points, 14.3 boards, 11.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 threes.